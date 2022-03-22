Why We Contributed N21m To Purchase Nomination Form For Gov Fintiri – Adamawa Lawmakers

The 14 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmakers at the Adamawa House of Assembly have raised N21 million for the purchase of nomination form for Governor Ahmadu Fintiri for a second term in office.

Mr Aminu Abbas, Speaker of the House, said this when he briefed newsmen on Tuesday in Yola.

Abbas said that the gesture was to ensure that the governor continued with his developmental projects in the state.

“All members of the PDP in the house have now contributed the sum of N21 million for the purchase of expression of interest and nomination form for Fintiri.

“We the PDP members hereby endorse Fintiri for second term in office, come 2023,” he said.

According to him, the House has earlier passed a vote of confidence on Fintiri for his exemplary leadership and his commitment to the development of the state.

“The major instrument of the legislative arm is oversight, and we have seen what is going and the qualities of the projects that the governor is working upon; that give us confidence in him.

“We don’t mind what people say as long as Adamawa people benefit,” Abbas said.