Wike, Gbajabiamila, Ganduje Welcome Tinubu After G20 Summit In Germany

President Bola Tinubu returned to Nigeria late Wednesday evening after participating at the G20 ‘Compact with Africa’ summit hosted by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin, Germany.

Tinubu, who left Nigeria in company with government officials and business leaders, was welcomed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, by the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike; his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila; and the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, among others.

During his trip to Germany, President Tinubu held bilateral meetings with the German Chancellor Scholz, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, and representatives from the German business community.

He also participated in the 10th German-Nigeria Business Forum, where deals worth over $500 million were signed between Nigerian and German companies.

In his meeting with Scholz, President Tinubu emphasized Nigeria’s determination to attract German investment in critical sectors of the economy, particularly in energy, transportation, and electric power production, transmission, and distribution.

The Nigerian leader also expressed his keen interest in Siemens AG’s role in modernizing and expanding Nigeria’s rail network with the provision of ultra-modern trains and railways.

Scholz, on his part, expressed Germany’s readiness to assist Nigeria achieve its development goals but acknowledged the need to resolve administrative and financial hurdles in the power and rail sectors.

He commended President Tinubu’s commitment to addressing these challenges and pledged Germany’s continued support.

At the meeting, Tinubu also discussed the issue of irregular migration and the need to address its root causes through investments in labor-intensive industries.

The two leaders agreed to deepen collaboration on the utilization of advanced biometric systems and border control technology to curb irregular migration.