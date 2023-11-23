Two Grandmothers Acquire Computer Skills As 4,592 Trainees Graduate From Lagos Skill Acquisition Programmes

363 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Two grandmothers have acquired new skills in computer operations and software from the Lagos State Skill Acquisition Programmes.

The sexagenarians who are retirees are: Majekodunmi Bolanle, 66, and Kuburat Animashaun, 64.

They were among the 4,592 trainees graduated by the state government on Wednesday in various skill acquisition courses at a graduation ceremony held at the Agidingbi area of Lagos.

The graduands took vocational training in 19 skill development centres across the five divisions in the state. Some of the vocational courses taken by the graduates include photography, textile making, catering and hotel management, hairdressing, fashion designing, welding, aluminum fabrication, leather work, furniture and woodwork, among others.

Speaking at the ceremony, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said the initiative was targeted at empowering the grassroots, while giving young people an opportunity to discover their innate potential and to be economically engaged.

The governor said: “There is no gainsaying that Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) are the backbone of any economy, contributing to economic development and prosperity in many ways, chief among which is job creation and providing employment opportunities for people.

“We have continued to encourage vocational and skills acquisition as a pragmatic approach to alleviating poverty and promoting women and youth empowerment for financial sustainability. This administration will not hold back investment in these programmes, believing firmly that lifting people out of poverty is the cardinal goal of Government.”

Sanwo-Olu advised the graduands to use the skills to raise their living standards, urging them to pass on the knowledge to empower their neighbours.

According to him, the state government created the Ministry of Wealth Creation and Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) to support the goals of MSMEs, urging the graduates to approach the offices for business support and opportunities.

“We set up the Ministry of Wealth Creation to hand-hold entrepreneurs and provide support for them. LSETF is another agency working to improve your business. You must show commitment that you are ready for the future. We want to see you in the next five years and be proud of this accomplishment you have achieved today,” the governor said.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation (WAPA), Bolaji Dada, said the skill development programme was designed with the objective to fight poverty and improve livelihoods of the residents.

She said: “Aside equipping them with modern skills, we also took them through business development and monitoring programme to guide the trainees in navigating the complexities of entrepreneurial space.”

The training produced 3,263 female graduates and 1,329 male graduates.

Nineteen best trainees across the vocational courses were presented with equipment to immediately start their crafts.