Wike Replies Edwin Clark: ‘I Had Every Power To Stop Fubara From Becoming Rivers Gov’

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has faulted claims that he planned to have the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, impeached so he could install a fellow Ikwerre person as governor of the state.

Wike, who spoke for the first time since the impeachment plot became public, said he had the power to stop Fubara from becoming governor if he didn’t want him to succeed him.

The reason for the breakdown of Fubara and Wike’s political relationship is still sketchy but Wike said on Tuesday that the issues surrounding the planned impeachment had nothing to do with ethnicity, but were a party affair.

Wike’s reaction comes after Chief Edwin Clark, leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), and the Ijaw National Congress (INC) accused him of being behind the impeachment plot.

Clark had called on President Bola Tinubu to call Wike to order, while the INC had warned that the Ijaw nation would act decisively and appropriately if Fubara was impeached.

Wike, however, said the party was looking into the matter and would resolve it.

He said: “In politics, there are a lot of internal wranglings. That does not mean that in those internal wranglings, they would not settle within their families.

“But to come out to say ‘oh, they want to do this against Ijaw people,” that is very wrong.

“I was the instrument. I had every power then to say this is where this (the governorship position) is going. So, when things are wrong, you ask questions. It is a party affair and parties know how they resolve their (issues). It is not an ethnic affair. Our party is looking into it, that is all I will say. Every politician has his own interest.”