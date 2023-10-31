Abia Govt Seals School Over Death Of Pupil In Aba

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Abia State Government has sealed off Emerald School located at Crystal Park Avenue, off Port Harcourt Road, Aba.

The approval by the state government was also withdrawn for operating below the stipulated standard set for operation of private schools in the state which led to the death of a pupil.

The government in statement on Tuesday signed by the Commissioner for Education Prof. Uche Eme Uche directed all parents and guardians whose children/wards attend the school to withdraw them without delay.

The government also warned that any attempt to reopen the school by any individual or group will attract severe punishment from the government.

The statement reads, “Abia State Ministry of Education wishes to inform the general public that Emerald Schools located at Crystal Park Avenue, off Port Harcourt Road, Aba in Aba South LGA has been sealed and its operational approval withdrawn.

“This is as a result of the Ministry’s findings which showed that the said school was operating below the stipulated standards set for the operation of private schools in the State, a situation which led to the umfortunate death of a pupil.

“Parents/ guardians whose children/ wards attend the school, are advised to withdraw them without further delay.

“While the Ministry regrets any inconvenience this may cause parents, it will continue to shoulder its responsibility of upholding the welfare and safety of Abia children as a top priority.

“Any illegal attemp by any individual or group to reopen the school will attract the full wrath of the government”.