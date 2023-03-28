Winner To Get N100m As Nigerian Idol Begins April 23

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Executive Head of Content at MultiChoice, Busola Tejumola, on Tuesday disclosed that the eighth edition of the Nigerian Idol would begin April 23 and run till July 16, 2023.

She said this during a media briefing in Lagos, noting that the live performances for the show would run from May 28.

According to Tejumola, the winner of this year’s edition of the show would take home N35 million cash prize with overall grand prize worth N100 million, including gift items, which would be disclosed later.

“This time, we are having our judges back, Obi Asika, Simi and D’Banj would be retained as judges as well as Ikponmwosa Osakioduwa as the host of the show.

“We decided to retain them because they succeeded in doing a great job during the 7th edition, bringing their unique personalities to the show and it emerged the best so far.

“The 8th Nigerian Idol will air on Africa Magic Showcase, Urban and Family. It will also air on an extra channel- channel 199, every Sunday at 7.00.p.m.

“This edition promises to unveil another set of great talents among Nigerian youths,” she said.

Tejumola also revealed that the number of entries received for the 8TH edition increased by 10 per cent.

She acknowledged the headline sponsors of the show- Techno and Bigi; the tactical sponsors- Waw, Close-up, Tom-Tom and many others

She appreciated the sponsors for their quest to contribute their quota to the growth of the entertainment industry.

“Nigerian Idol over the years has provided our audience with premium entertainment, the contestants with healthy competitions in their performances that drive to the emergence of the winner.

“Nigerian Idol will continue to offer talented artistes’ platform to show the continent what they can do and the opportunity to rise to fame through hard work and dedication.

“It is the right space to gain access to mentorship through the judges and couches who will expose the intricacies of the industry to the young talents. We invite all to join us in this journey of self discovery,” she said.

The Assistant Brand Manager, Bigi, Biola Aransiola, while speaking on his company’s involvement, said, “We are happy to be here, it is a big platform to help talents grow in Nigeria. We want to be that partner that holds them hand-on-hand to achieve greatness.”

Also, Mr Thompson Ani, Techno Marketing Manager, said “We are here bigger and better, we like giving back to the community, we are coming as headline sponsor this time because we want people to see the hidden talent in individual Nigerians. We are coming bigger this year. So, expect something big.”