Football Fans Excited As DSTV Makes U-Turn, Set To Show Nations Cup Matches

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Football fans have expressed their delight after the parent company of DSTV, Multichoice, made a U-turn to reveal that Supersport will now televise all the 52 matches of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

The company had earlier announced last Wednesday that it will not broadcast the competition due to failure to secure the rights to do so.

Advertisement

Multichoice said in a statement that attracted widespread criticisms last week.

“SuperSport Channel will not broadcast the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 scheduled for January 13th – February 11th, 2024, because the channel has not secured the rights to broadcast the tournament.

“However, AFCON 2023 games will be available through our partner broadcast stations on Free to Air (FTA) channels.

“Multichoice Africa remains committed to ensuring football fans across Africa continue to enjoy unrivaled access to entertainment and football games available on DStv and GOtv platforms including, the Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Zambian Super League, and many more of football’s most prestigious competitions.”

Advertisement

However, in a stunning u-turn, The company has now confirmed that their subscribers can now enjoy all the matches on their popular platform, Supersport.

According to a tweet on X, the South African company jumped on the viral trend “no gree for anybody” to make the announcement.

“🇳🇬No gree for anybody! Watch all 52 matches of the #afcon2023 on @supersports,” it said.

Supersport channels on DSTV and GOtv will now show all the matches of the 34th African Cup of Nations tournament, which kicks off on Saturday.

Similarly, the Nigerian Television Authority, NTA also announced on Wednesday that it will beam all the 52 matches of the 2023 Nations Cup.

Advertisement

NTA made the announcement on their X handle on Wednesday morning, confirming its agreement with Afro Sports.

“NTA signs Memorandum of Understanding with Afro Sports for transmission of 52 matches of Africa Cup Of Nations in Cote D’ivoire.”

This will come as a good news to Nigerians, who have been critical of DSTV’s initial decision not to show the competition.

Football fans have now taken to the social media to express their excitement with DSTV’s U-turn.

Omojuwa wrote on X: “Didn’t Startimes increase access to their platform on account of their belief they were going to enjoy a sizeable attention with DSTV out of the game? I expect they’d quietly revert to their old price now. No gree for anybody, but let’s learn humility too.”

Buchi Laba wrote on X: “We underestimate how big the Nigeria market is for Dstv. They know they needed to get that right! Whether by hook or crook.”

Advertisement

Joshwa wrote on X: “Nigerians underestimate how Nigerians can crumble DSTV. Nigerians haven’t decided to do that yet because Nigerians do not know they have the power to do it.”