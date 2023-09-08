Woman Suffers First-Degree Burn As Fire Guts Bungalow In Lagos

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A yet-to-be-identified woman, on Friday, suffered first-degree burn following a fire outbreak that occurred at a residential building in the Ojo area of Lagos State.

Advertisement

According to the Director of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, the woman is in stable condition and has been taken to a nearby hospital.

The fire outbreak, which occurred at No 21- 23 Ikemo Street, by Police Corner, Ojo, started in a bungalow consisting of 32 single rooms of various sizes.

Adeseye stated that the fire was ignited through the use of camp gas for cooking at the passage of the building.

She informed that the ensuing inferno was, however, subdued before it could spread beyond the compound as it affected 14 of the rooms while 18 rooms were saved and adjoining properties.

“Furthermore, it was revealed through investigation that the passage is regularly used as a kitchen with other 15 camp-gas inclusive invariably aiding the velocity of the spread of the Fire.

Advertisement

“The dexterity and quick response of firefighters prevented an explosion and the spread of the inferno to other rooms and adjoining buildings.

“The victim, a female adult who ignited the Fire, suffered first-degree burn but was in stable condition and has been taken to a nearby hospital,” Adeseye said in a statement.