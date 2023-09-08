NCC Threatens To Arrest Telemarketers Harvesting Mobile Numbers Of Nigerians Illegally

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Telemarketers harvesting data and phone numbers of subscribers illegally for commercial activities may face arrest and prosecution.

The Nigerian Communications Commission sounded the warning in a statement on Friday.

The NCC also denied any involvement in the allegation that the commission was responsible for divulging information on subscribers data.

The statement titled ‘Unauthorised Use of Telecom Subscribers’ Phone Numbers and Other Personal Information by Telemarketers,’ signed by the Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, Umar Danbatta reiterated the commission’s commitment in the protection of privacy for consumers of telecommunications services.

The NCC said Nigerian service provider or telemarketer are prohibitted from authorised harvest, or use subscriber data without the express approval of the subscriber.

NCC said, “The protection of the data of telecom subscribers by the Commission is guaranteed in Section 35 (1) of the Consumer Code of Practice Regulations, 2007; Section 9 (1) of the Nigerian Communications (Registration of Communications Subscribers) Regulations,2022; and Section 4.2 (a) & (b) of the NCC’s Internet Code of Practice.

“Therefore, any telemarketer involved in harvesting telecom subscribers’ phone numbers and other personal details through dishonest means and using such for commercial purposes without regulatory approval is hereby strongly warned to desist from his illegal act, as anyone found guilty shall be arrested and prosecuted in keeping with the law.”

In its advise, the NCC told consumers to activate the Do-Not-Disturb short code to manage their ŕintroduced by it to manage their subscription to Value Added Services with the option to stop unsolicited text messages and other telemarketing offers.

It added, “This can be done by sending STOP to 2442 Short Code for full DND. Telecom consumers, who observe such illegal activities by telemarketers, are also encouraged to report such cases to the commission by calling the NCC Toll-Free Number 622 for necessary enforcement actions.”