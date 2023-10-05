WTD: Only 14 States, FCT Implemented Harmonized Retired Ages For Teachers, NUT President Says

363 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The President of the Nigeria Union of Teachers, Amba Titus, has lamented that only 14 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have implemented the Harmonized Retirement Age for Teachers Act, assented to by former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2022.

The Act has legal backing for the approval of the new retirement age of 65 from 60 years for teachers and extends their period of service from 35 to 40 years.

Titus, who was speaking during the celebration of the World Teachers’ Day in Abuja on Thursday, called on State Governments, who have not implemented the act to do so without further delay as it will engender greater service delivery and productivity in the education system.

He called on President Tinubu to activate the Teacher Policy Reforms of the past administration by ensuring the full implementation of the teacher incentives approved in 2020.

Titus also lamented the non-payment of the monthly salaries of teachers and education officers whose services had been elongated by the Harmonized Teachers Retirement Age Act, 2022.

“The NUT unequivocally denounces the situation where vacancies are no longer declared for the directorate cadre of education officers who are teaching in the classroom in our Unity Colleges.

“Our Unity School teachers strongly and overtly prefer to remain in the classroom practicing their profession but be promoted to directorate cadre as and when due. These teachers should not be stagnated any longer because they are in the classroom,” he said.

He pleaded with the Federal Government to call on State and Local Governments to live up to their responsibilities and obligations in the payment of Pensions and Gratuities of retired teachers.

“It is regrettable that there are some retired teachers whose monthly pension is lower than the National Minimum Wage,” he said.

He also condemned the spate of insecurity in Nigerian schools where students and teachers no longer feel safe to undertake their call to learning and teaching pursuits.

“We therefore call on the Federal and State Governments to provide adequate security in our schools to encourage free and unhindered access to education as an inalienable right of our children and youths,” he said.

The World Teachers’ Day is celebrated annually on October 5 and the year’s theme is “The Teacher We Need for the Education We Want: The Global Trend to Reverse the Teacher Shortage”.