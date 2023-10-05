Osun DPO, 3 Policemen Shot, Patrol Van Razed As Communal Clash Escalates

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

…Adeleke Assures Of Lasting Peace

…As Corps Members Evacuated From Communities

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Ilobu, Osun State, and three other policemen have been shot and a patrol van razed as the ongoing communal clashes between Ilobu and Ifon communities in the state escalated on Thursday.

THE WHISTLER reported that the Osun State government had declared a curfew in the communities following recurring clashes since September 2023.

This website reported that Ilobu and Ifon have been in conflict over a disputed piece of land called Opara.

On Wednesday, the state government raised the alarm over an impending midnight clash between the two communities.

According to reliable sources, houses were razed in Ilobu and Ifon which serve as the headquarters of Irepodun Local Government Area and Orolu Local Government Area, respectively, during the night attack.

Some houses were also burnt in Okanla Community, which is located between the two warring communities.

Four police operatives were shot by members of the warring communities, who alleged that the police had taken sides. The police patrol van that was attacked was also burnt before other officers rescued them from the scene.

When contacted, the Osun State Police Command Spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed that the DPO of Ilobu was among the four officers shot during the clash.

“They burnt a new police patrol van yesterday,” she said. “It is unfortunate that the monitoring section van that was donated to us was burnt. Our four men are in hospital now; they were shot.

“The Divisional Police Officer of Ilobu was among those who were shot; he was shot on his hand, but thanks to God, they are all responding to treatment. They ambushed policemen when our men attempted to broker peace in the area.”

When THE WHISTLER visited the border of the two communities, our correspondent observed residents deserting the area while members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) had been evacuated from the communities by security operatives.

The Osun State Deputy Governor, Kola Adewusi, who represented Governor Ademola Adeleke, led government delegates to visit the ruins in the communities.

He assured that all hands were on deck to ensure lasting peace in the two communities.

“We have imposed a 24-hour curfew on the two communities,” he said. “We have invited the leaders of the two communities for a meeting that will be held later today. It is true that residents of the communities are deserting, but I want to assure that we will stabilize the situation. We have met the service chiefs, and they are all planning a way forward.”