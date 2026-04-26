Osun 2026: APC Adopts Issue-Based Campaign, Targets ‘Tangible Progress’

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The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said it would adopt an issue-based campaign strategy as it prepares for the governorship election scheduled for August 15, 2026.

This is as the party assured residents that the APC is prepared to form a government that would deliver tangible progress for all, if elected.

In a statement by Engr Oluremi Omowaiye, Chairman, Media and Publicity Committee, Osun State APC Governorship Campaign Council on Sunday, the party said it would soon unveil a comprehensive list of members of its Governorship Campaign Council and various committees.

According to the statement, “The composition of the campaign structure reflects a deliberate effort to build an inclusive, effective and results-driven team ahead of the poll.”

The party noted that members of the council and committees were selected from a broad spectrum of society, including established and emerging politicians, professionals, community leaders, religious figures, civil society actors and youth organisations.

It added that the diverse composition underscores the APC’s commitment to broad-based participation and excellence in its campaign approach.

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The statement disclosed that the campaign would align with the vision of the party’s candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, also known as AMBO.

“The APC campaign will be issues-based, with a strong alignment to the core message and vision of our candidate,” the statement said.

It added that the campaign team would ensure consistency in communicating the party’s blueprint, which it described as “practical, realistic, and firmly in tune with the socio-economic realities of Osun State.”

The party expressed confidence in its policy direction, stating that it is well-positioned to address the economic and political challenges facing the state.

“It is our considered position that the present government has fallen short of expectations,” the statement read, adding that “the level of projects and infrastructural development across the state does not reflect the magnitude of available resources.”

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The APC stated that throughout the campaign, it would present itself as “the most credible platform for sustainable progress and development” in Osun State.

On governance, the party emphasised that leadership must be anchored on “competence, integrity and experience,” stressing that financial resources alone are insufficient to guarantee development.