YOBE: Customs Confirm Attack On Facility, Mourn Death Of Officer

The Nigeria Customs Services, NCS, has confirmed the death of Assistant Superintendent of Customs II, Ahmed Usman following an attack on its office in Geidam town, Yobe State, by suspected Boko Haram insurgents.

The Services disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, signed by its spokesperson, CSC Abdullahi Maiwada.

The assailants stormed the Customs Office in Yobe at about 10 pm on Saturday and reportedly shot sporadically as officers scampered for safety.

The insurgents burnt down the customs patrol van, a generator, and a part of the customs house building.

Some of the officers were said to have escaped through the gate, while others scaled the fence. It was in that process that late Usman was killed by the assailant.

Usman, a native of Gombe State, was born on April 2, 1983 and he joined the NCS on February 24, 2009. He left behind his grieving wife and five children.

The Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi extended his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased while noting that the Service “stands strong, resolute, and united, ensuring the safety and security of the nation’s borders.”

He stressed the need for community engagement in the shared pursuit of safety and security, urging all citizens to contribute to these collective endeavours actively.

This is the second attack on Customs officers. Last month, an officer Babalola, and his junior officer, were abducted and later killed by terrorists.