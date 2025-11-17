‘You Are An Officer But Can’t Identify Yourself’—Police Operatives Tell Naval Officer In Face-Off With Wike

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has dismissed allegations that its operatives attempted to assassinate a Nigerian Navy officer, Lt A.M. Yerima, during a stop-and-search operation on Sunday, November 17, 2025.

The Command clarified that its officers acted strictly within approved operational standards.

The police issued the clarification after a video circulating on social media showed Lt Yerima in confrontation with officers of the Nigerian Police Force at NNPC Junction along the Kubwa Expressway, Abuja.

The footage, viewed by THE WHISTLER, captured the exchange between the officer, who drove a silver Toyota Camry, and the patrol team.

In the clip, one of the officers accused Yerima of refusing to properly identify himself after claiming to be a military officer.

The unidentified officer said, “He has started making a video of his misconduct. He came with a covered plate number, and he said he was an officer but refused to identify himself. But he went about calling everyone nonsense.”

Yerima insisted he present his credentials.

He said, “See my ID card,” adding that the police officer claimed not to see it.

Yerima then asked, “Do you accept that what you did is wrong?” to which the police officer responded, “Go and report.”

Less than 24 hours after initially denying that the incident occurred, the police command’s spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, issued a statement explaining the actions of the police personnel.

Adeh said, “The attention of the FCT Police Command has been drawn to publications alleging an attack on one Lt Ahmed Yerima at NNPC junction in the Kubwa area of the FCT. FCT Police Command wishes to state that these publications are false and grossly misleading.”

She outlined the sequence of events leading to the confrontation.

According to her, “On 16th November 2025 at about 06:15 p.m., a police patrol team, while conducting a routine stop-and-search operation at NNPC Junction along Kubwa Expressway, intercepted an ash-coloured Toyota Camry driven with a concealed number plate and fully tinted windows.”

She added that officers followed laid-down procedures: “In line with standard operational procedure, officers approached the vehicle and politely requested the occupant’s identity, along with an explanation for the concealments.

“The occupant, however, refused to identify himself, proceeded to make several calls, and wound up his tinted windows, declining to engage with the police team.”

She explained that naval personnel who arrived at the scene later confirmed the driver’s identity.

“A few minutes later, three naval personnel arrived at the location and cordially identified the occupant of the vehicle as their colleague. They were also observed taking video and picture footage of the encounter before leaving.

“Following this confirmation, the police team allowed the vehicle to proceed. The patrol team then continued its operations peacefully and without any further incident. It is, however, surprising to wake up to maliciously crafted tales and, worst of all, allegations of assassination.”

Adeh said the FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Miller Dantawaye, urged residents to avoid spreading unverified allegations capable of heightening public fear.

She stressed that the Command expects full cooperation from residents during lawful police operations and warned against the circulation of misleading claims that undermine security agencies’ duties.

Lieutenant A.M Yerima has on Tuesday clashed with the Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, over a piece of land belonging to a former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo (rtd).

Yerima was said to have led some military officers to stop Wike and some officials of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on an enforcement exercise at the site.