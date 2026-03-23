Navy Rescues 7 After Boat Collision In Bayelsa

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The Nigerian Navy has rescued seven persons after following a boat collision in the Ogboinbiri waterways in the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa.

The Director of Naval Information, Navy Capt. Abiodun Folorunsho made this known in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Folorunsho said the rescue was carried out in a swift search and rescue operation after a distress call on the incident involving a Tantita patrol boat and a wooden market boat.

He said personnel of Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) SOROH were immediately deployed to the scene, leading to the successful rescue of the victims.

According to him, the rescued persons were promptly evacuated to a nearby medical facility for urgent attention, while efforts are ongoing to locate other missing persons.

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Folorunsho noted that the operation underscored its commitment to safeguarding lives within Nigeria’s maritime environment.

He added that the effort aligned with the vision of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Idi Abbas, which prioritises maritime security and human safety.

He highlighted the recent search and rescue successes, including the rescue of 16 passengers during a sea robbery incident in the Ibaka–Calabar Channel in March.

According to him, 20 crew members were also rescued from a burning vessel near Calabar in December 2025, and 10 crew members from a distressed vessel in November 2025″.

He further recalled the rescue of 17 kidnapped victims in Calabar waterways in October 2025.

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The Navy assured the public of its readiness to sustain rapid response to maritime emergencies in line with global best practices.