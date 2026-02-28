Navy Deactivates Illegal Refineries, Dismantles Crude Theft Network in Rivers

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigerian Navy has intensified its crackdown on crude oil theft in the Niger Delta, with the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) PATHFINDER deactivating multiple illegal refinery sites in Rivers State under Operation DELTA SENTINEL.

The operation, carried out in the Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni area of Rivers State, led to the deactivation of three illegal refinery sites, five refining ovens, and 25 dugout pits used for the illicit processing and storage of stolen crude oil.

According to naval authorities, the patrol team also uncovered a wellhead that had been illegally tapped to syphon crude oil into makeshift refining camps hidden within the creeks.

Significant quantities of refined petroleum products, including Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), and Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK), were recovered during the raid.

All illegal facilities and materials discovered at the sites were dismantled in line with standing anti-crude oil theft directives.

The Navy stated that the swift action not only disrupted a major crude oil theft network but also helped avert substantial economic losses to the nation and mitigate further environmental degradation in the oil-producing region.

Speaking on the development, the Commander of NNS PATHFINDER, Commodore Mutalib Raji, commended the patrol team for their professionalism and resilience in executing the operation.

He reaffirmed the Navy’s commitment to sustained, intelligence-driven operations aimed at combating maritime crimes and safeguarding Nigeria’s critical oil infrastructure.

Commodore Raji also called on members of the public to provide credible information that could aid security agencies in tracking and dismantling illegal refining operations, stressing that community cooperation remains vital in the fight against crude oil theft.

Operation DELTA SENTINEL is part of the Nigerian Navy’s ongoing efforts to curb oil bunkering, pipeline vandalism, and related criminal activities that have long undermined Nigeria’s oil output and contributed to environmental pollution in the Niger Delta.