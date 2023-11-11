Disregard Reports I have Stepped Down — Dino Melaye Tells Electorate

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Dino Melaye for Kogi State has advised electorates in the state to disregard reports that he has stepped down from the race.

Various short message services in circulation said the former Senator had stepped down as a loss of confidence in the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, sending confusion to his camp and supporters even as people are still on queue to cast their ballot in the ongoing governorship election.

A statement by Omoyemi Gold Olumudi, Spokesperson for the Dino/Deen gubernatorial campaign council declared it fake news that should be disregarded.

The statement said the attention of the council has “been drawn to a bulk SMS making the rounds that Senator Dino Melaye, @_dinomelaye the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) @OfficialPDPNig has withdrawn from the contest as a result of loss of confidence in the electoral process.

“The council invites the good people of Kogi state to disregard such watery propaganda and treat it as another fake news from those who know that they have already been rejected in Kogi state.

“The campaign council states that Senator Dino Melaye is confident of victory despite the propaganda and mechanisms by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and Yahaya Bello to undermine the electoral process.

“The council urges Kogi state electorates to stay vigilant and resist any form of intimidation and electoral heist by the failed APC.”

The election which has been marred by irregularities, late arrival of election materials, alleged compromise from security and INEC staff is still under way.

There have been reported pockets of violence and election material snatching.

INEC has said it’s investigating allegations of prefilled ballot papers in favour of the ruling APC.