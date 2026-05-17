Oyetola Leads Port Resilience Discussions As NPA Hosts African Leaders

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The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola, is set to declare open the Board of Directors meeting of the Port Management Association of West and Central Africa (PMAWCA).

The three-day high-level gathering, scheduled for May 18–20, 2026, hosted by the Nigerian Ports Authority in Lagos, will bring together top maritime leaders and port administrators from across West and Central Africa to deliberate on the future of ports and regional maritime development.

With the theme, “Ports of the Future: Combining Logistical Resilience with Inclusive Community Development,” discussions will centre on strengthening port infrastructure, building resilient logistics systems, enhancing regional collaboration, and ensuring port growth translates into tangible socio-economic benefits for host communities.

Ahead of the meeting, Managing Director of NPA and chief host, Abubakar Dantsoho the first Nigerian to serve as President of PMAWCA described the gathering as a critical platform for shaping the future of ports in the sub-region.

According to him, the meeting offers maritime leaders and stakeholders an opportunity to reaffirm the strategic role of ports in driving global trade and economic development.

“The meeting affords us all, as Chief Executives and stakeholders, the platform to reiterate the pivotal role that ports play in shaping the future of humanity,” he said.

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Dantsoho noted that ports remain gateways to prosperity, linking nations to international markets while serving as engines of economic integration and sustainable growth.

“With ports serving as gateways of prosperity and linking nations to the international community, their demonstrated leadership in advancing sustainable development goals cannot be overemphasized,” he added.

He further stressed that the sustainability of the global economy is closely tied to the resilience and efficiency of ports, particularly those in the West and Central African region.

The NPA boss assured participants of a conducive atmosphere for meaningful engagements capable of producing ideas and policy directions that will strengthen maritime cooperation and regional development.

The meeting is expected to feature deliberations on port security, infrastructure development, trade connectivity, and emerging strategies for building future-ready ports amid evolving global challenges.

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It also reinforces Nigeria’s growing leadership within the regional maritime sector, coming on the heels of the country’s successful hosting of the 43rd PMAWCA Annual Council and Managing Directors’ Roundtable in 2023.

Deliberations during the meeting will also include reviews of PMAWCA midterm committee activities and broader discussions on advancing collaboration among member ports.