‘You’re A Hatchet Man’ — Umahi Attacks Judge, Insists He’s Still Ebonyi Governor

Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, has railed at Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, after delivering a judgment sacking him and his deputy from office on Tuesday.

Ekwo had delivered the judgment in a case brought against Umahi by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) over the governor’s defection from its party to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in December 2020.

The judge ruled in favour of PDP’s request to declare that the votes secured by Umahi in the 2019 Ebonyi governorship election belonged to the PDP, hence his defection to the APC with the party’s mandate was unconstitutional.

But in a swift reaction on Tuesday, Umahi called a press conference in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, where he severely criticised Justice Ekwo over the judgment, describing him as a “hatchet man”.

The governor’s words: “The Constitution stipulates that the only way whereby a Governor can vacate his seat is either by death, resignation or impeachment by the House of Assembly.

“There is no other provision that empowers a hatchet man to turn the constitution upside down

“I have listened to the judgment of Ekwo and it is very obvious that he was on a mission. He was making all efforts to upturn the rulings of the Appeal and Supreme courts on issues like this.

“We have heard the rumors before now that he was determined to give judgment against all known laws and the constitution to embarrass the APC and the Federal government

“For me I do not feel worried but I feel so sorry for the judiciary. The executive may have a problem, the legislature may have a problem but the moment justice could be purchased then we are in trouble in this country. And the ruling this afternoon is clear evidence that this country is in trouble.

“And let me tell you that this same judge has over 10 cases against the Ebonyi State Government with him and you can imagine what he is going to rule. We have petitioned him to NJC and we will follow it up to ensure that this man is brought to justice

“I want you to disregard the judgment, it is null and void there is a subsisting judgment in Ebonyi and Zamfara states. So we have chosen the one to obey, we will not obey his ruling, we will obey the ruling of a competent court of coordinate jurisdiction that says you cannot sue a Governor.

“The sections of the Constitution are very clear, no civil or criminal proceedings could be brought against a sitting governor. This is not a pre-election matter; this is not a tribunal matter. So he has murdered justice in this country and he and his generation will be remembered for this jungle justice which has no leg to stand.

“I am still the Governor of Ebonyi state and he has no powers to remove me,” Umahi insisted.