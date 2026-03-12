‘You’re Playing With Fire’— US Threatens Russia, China Over Aid To Iran

533 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

U.S. Senator Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas), Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, delivered a blunt warning to Russia and China on Wednesday, cautioning that any assistance provided to Iran amid the ongoing U.S.-led military campaign would cross a dangerous line.

“Any country who provides assistance to Iran is playing with fire. Russia and China should be on notice,” Cotton posted on X.

In an interview with Fox News, Cotton likened potential Russian involvement to Cold War-era Soviet practices of sharing intelligence with the United States’ adversaries, warning that such actions would invite severe consequences under the Trump administration’s national security team, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and CIA Director John Ratcliffe.

The statement follows U.S. intelligence reports indicating Russian assistance to Iran, including the sharing of targeting data on American military assets in the region. Officials have linked this support to recent Iranian strikes that resulted in American casualties, including a reported attack in Kuwait that killed six U.S. service members.

Concerns have also surfaced about possible Chinese involvement, ranging from financial backing to potential transfers of missile-related technology, though details remain limited and unconfirmed in public sources.

Cotton’s warning arrives as Operation Epic Fury enters its second week. The operation, launched in early March has drawn bipartisan attention in the U.S. Congress but also raised fears of escalation, including potential ground deployments or broader regional conflict.

In a notable development, China has issued statements expressing disapproval of Iran’s retaliatory attacks on Gulf states. On Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun stated that Beijing “does not agree with attacks on Gulf countries and condemns all indiscriminate attacks on civilians and non-military targets.”

Chinese officials, including at the United Nations, have reiterated calls for an immediate cessation of military operations by all parties to prevent further escalation and spillover.

“The fundamental solution is to jointly return to the right track of abiding by International law and the basic norms of international relations,” Guo stated.

Neither the Kremlin nor Beijing has issued an official response to Cotton’s specific statement. Russian officials have previously denied providing lethal aid or targeting intelligence that directly endangers U.S. forces. At the same time, Chinese spokespeople have condemned U.S. military actions in the Middle East as destabilising and reiterated calls for restraint.