Sokoto Senator Leaves PDP, Joins ADC

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives and ex-Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, has formally resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

In a letter dated March 11, and addressed to his ward chairman in Tambuwal/Shinfiri, the senator who represents Sokoto south in the upper legislative chamber, cited the “persistent internal crisis” and “ongoing conflicts” in the PDP.

“Today, after deep reflection and consultations, I have formally resigned my membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and I have communicated my resignation to my ward chairman in writing,” he said.

He expressed appreciation for the opportunities the party gave him noting that the PDP played a major role in his political career both as Speaker of the House of Representatives and later as governor of Sokoto State.

However, he said the prolonged crisis within the party made it increasingly difficult for him to remain a member.

“However, the persistent internal crisis, leadership disagreements, and growing divisions within the PDP have made it increasingly difficult to continue my membership of the party. These developments have unfortunately weakened the unity and direction that once defined the party and have necessitated this decision.

“Consequently, I have today officially joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC) with my associates and supporters,” Tambuwal said.

Declaring his reason for choosing ADC, he explained that his decision was driven by the belief that Nigeria requires a stronger political platform anchored on accountability and national development, adding that he remained committed to serving the country.

“I remain fully committed to the service of our country and to the ideals of democracy, justice, and national unity,” he said.