Zimbabweans Join Outcry Over Killing Of Nigerian In S/Africa

The Zimbabwean community in South Africa has condemned the brutal killing of a Nigerian, Mr Emeka Uzor, in Windsor, Randburg, Johannesburg.

The community, known as the Union of Zimbabweans in South Africa (UZISA), condemned the killing in a joint statement with the Nigerian Union of South Africa (NUSA) issued on Wednesday.

Similarly, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), a South African Communist and black nationalist political party, condemned the fatal shooting of Uzor during an anti-drug operation.

The killing has sparked political controversy in the country with the EFF describing the episode as “extra-judicial killing”.

In its statement, UZISA expressed deep concern over the fatal shooting of Uzor, an indigene of Enugu State, while in his vehicle on Feb. 8, 2026.

“We strongly condemn this violent act. We understand that certain politically inclined individuals may want to butcher foreigners for political mileage, but we remind all mankind that human life is sacrosanct.

“Nigerian blood and Zimbabwean blood are red; so is South African blood. We loathe, with all depravity, the attempts to justify this gruesome act through media statements in a manner that perpetuates xenophobia.

“We call for a thorough investigation by the South African Police Service to ensure those responsible are held accountable. We have full confidence that SAPS will bring the perpetrators to book.

“UZISA advises Zimbabweans in South Africa to maintain their calm, avoid panic, remain peaceful and law-abiding as we mourn Uzor. May his dear soul rest in peace.

On its part, EFF on its “X” handle quoted ActionSA’s Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate, Xolani Khumalo, in a statement as saying the party supports every decisive and lawful measure taken to dismantle drug-related crimes and to confront the violent resistance of criminals who have grown comfortable believing they are untouchable.

He added that ActionSA’s 10-point action plan to fix Ekurhuleni city prioritises law enforcement and safety.

Such priorities include the creation of specialised units, deployment of crime mapping technology, and re-skilling of community policing forums.

Meanwhile, EFF Spokesperson, Sinawo Tambo, has described the politicisation of the killing as a shallow, irresponsible, and Trump-style politics.

He warned that such tactics can only set dangerous precedents, as “The measure of a political party’s commitment to fighting crime will now be judged by the number of dead bodies of criminals Mayoral candidates can show the electorate.”

The EFF further highlighted how ActionSA previously leveraged the death of DJ Warras in Johannesburg to launch a campaign, saying that the party is repeating the pattern in Ekurhuleni.

“ActionSA is proposing that for a political party to show its commitment against crime, it must show how many dead bodies of criminals it can produce,” Tambo said.

However, supporters of Khumalo have argued that his involvement in anti-drug operations demonstrates a hands-on approach to tackling persistent crime, which they claimed the police have struggled to manage.

Nevertheless, ActionSA maintains that its operations are part of a lawful, community-based effort to restore safety in the city.

On its part, the South African Police was at the time of filing this report yet to release an official statement on Uzor’s killing, amidst a controversy generated by the incident.