﻿BREAKING: Buhari Finally Signs Minimum Wage Into Law

By Tayo Olu

President Muhammadu Buhari has finally signed into law a bill to increase Nigeria’s minimum wage with immediate effect.

The bill, which was passed on March 19 by the Nigerian Senate, had earlier been passed by the House of Representatives.

Buhari’s signing of the bill means that the country’s minimum wage will now increase from N18,000 to N30,000 naira.

The development was confirmed on Thursday by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on the National Assembly matters, Senator Ita Enang.

This is developing story…  

