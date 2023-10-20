19 Convicted For Environmental Offences In Lagos

181 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A Magistrate’s Court sitting in Oshodi, Lagos State, has handed down community service sentences to 19 persons arrested for indiscriminate dumping of waste.

A total of 24 persons were brought before the court. After careful consideration, Magistrate Ademola Adesanya ordered 19 of them to carry out community service, involving thorough cleaning, grass cutting, and sweeping of the Oshodi Isolo Local Government community, while five minors were warned to desist from improper waste disposal or risk being sent to juvenile court.

The Managing Director/CEO of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, in a statement, commended the court’s firm stance in combating environmental offences, reiterating the zero-tolerance policy of the state government, for indiscriminate waste dumping.

He said: “This decisive action by the Magistrate’s Court is a significant step towards maintaining a clean and healthy environment for all residents. It sends a clear message that waste management regulations will be rigorously enforced, and offenders will face the full force of the law.”

Gbadegesin disclosed that the exercise would be a continuous one and emphasised the need for people to take responsibility for upholding proper waste management practices.

“The exercise is ongoing. We must all take ownership of our environment. Responsible waste management is not just a legal obligation, but a moral one. It is imperative for every individual to play their part in preserving the beauty and sustainability of our communities”, he stated.

LAWMA, in collaboration with the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC), has stepped up enforcement against indiscriminate waste dumping in the metropolis.

It would be recalled that earlier in the week, 10 persons were fined by the Magistrate’s Court for the environmental offences.