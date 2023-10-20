Deputy House Of Reps Spokesman, NANS Hail Kyari For Appointing Soneye NNPC Limited CCCO

363 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The appointment of Femi Soneye as the Chief Corporate Communications Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd has drawn the admiration of the Deputy Spokesman of the House of Representatives, Hon. Philip Agbese (APC – Benue), and the leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS).

Soneye, the Publisher/ Editor in Chief of Per Second News was on Wednesday appointed by the management of the NNPC to drive the brand as the company hopes to improve engagement with stakeholders.

Reacting to the development, the Deputy Spokesman of the House of Representatives, Philip Agbese (APC – Benue), welcomed Soneye’s appointment.

He described Soneye as a modern-day media practitioner with a rich educational background and vast experience. He added that the new NNPC Spokesman has all the necessary expertise to succeed.

He said that the new appointee would justify the confidence reposed in him by the Group Chief Executive Officer of the NNPCL, Mele Kyari, with his professionalism, diligence and transparency.

Agbese said, “I commend the Group Chief Executive Officer of the NNPCL, Mr Mele Kyari, for making the right choice and decision with the appointment of Soneye. No wonder, there’s a buzz in the media industry.

“The appointment wouldn’t have come at a better time. Under Kyari, the NNPCL is undergoing daring transformation, transition and restructuring. The expertise of a media executive like Soneye with a reputation in journalism, information and communications will be crucial.

“I am, therefore, confident that he will discharge his duties diligently, professionally and transparently owing to the importance of the NNPCL in the nation’s growth and development.

“I am also certain that he will justify the confidence reposed in him by Kyari and help the NNPCL boss break even more ground and reach new milestones”.

Similarly, NANS Senate President, Felix Nnalue Attah, congratulated Soneye on his appointment.

NANS said, “We commend the Group Chief Executive Officer of the NNPCL, Mr Mele Kyari, our own Life member of NANS for making the right choice and decision.

“The students apex body wishes to reinstate that the appointment of this extraordinary personality with proven track record of good character, integrity as it reflects in his past antecedents is coming at a time the NNPCL is undergoing restructuring in efforts by the shareholders to reposition the company’s mandate and objectives for good corporate governance and efficient management. The experience of a media executive like Mr. Femi, is required.”