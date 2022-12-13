2023: ‘Be Careful’- CJ Warns Judges Not To Side With Politicians

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Justice John T. Tsoho, has said that as the nation draws near to the 2023 general elections, judges must be wary of desperate politicians.

Tsoho gave the advice at the 38 Annual Judges Conference of the Judges of the Federal High Court on Tuesday, in relation to pending pre-election matters before the court.

THE WHISTLER earlier reported that as of November 2, there were about 966 pre-election matters before the court across its divisions.

Following the development and the 1999 constitutional requirement of concluding such cases within 180 days from the date of filing the suit, Tsoho, by the end of October 2022, constituted a special taskforce of judges that will dispose pending pre-election matters.

According to a statement by the Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria on Monday, as read by Adegboyega Awomolo SAN, the number of pre-election matters yet to be concluded by the Federal High Court judges so far are around 553.

It is expected that pre-election cases are concluded before the general elections.

The CJ told the judges at the opening ceremony that while he commends his brother judges for their understanding and unwavering commitment to handling pre-election cases, the mandate on the Special Task Force to “avert a looming chaos” is still ongoing, adding that “it is however necessary to stress that the battle is not yet over”.

He urged them to ensure that they conclude all the pre-election cases and avert a situation where any of the cases will be caught up with time.

Moreso, he warned of desperate politicians who would want to trap them into getting emotional and deviate from the standard practice as judges.

He said, ” I want to urge your lordships to be extremely careful in handling of these cases. These are slippery times, as many politicians are prone to be desperate.

“We must ensure that we do not get emotional or get dragged into their tussle. Everything possible should be done to disappoint agents of disharmony and doom.

“Our jobs as judicial officers require a standard that should be without blemish. Let us therefore, guard our reputations. Our integrity must be unquestionable, as good name is better than silver and gold.”

He appreciated his brother judges , saying without their support, his innovative efforts as CJ would have been in vain.

He thanked the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola specially for approving an emergency fund for the Federal High Court when the heavy burden of presiding over pre-election cases was exclusively give n to them to determine, in line with the Electoral Act 2022.

The CJN is chairman of the National Judicial Council, a body responsible for the appointment, promotion and discipline of judicial officers.

Declaring the two-day conference open, Ariwoola advised the judges to brainstorm on the way forward for the court.

“The conference today is for brother Judges in a closed door session, to rub minds, discuss closely about how to move forward, how to tackle the challenges facing the court.

“I have no doubt in my mind, you are equal to the task, the challenges are surmountable.

“I like to seize this opportunity to declare this conference open today and I wish you successful deliberation,” the CJN said.