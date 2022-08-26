2023: Eastern Union Backs Wike Against Atiku, Says ‘Inordinate Ambition’ Wrecking PDP

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party is caused by ‘the inordinate ambition of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to become Nigeria’s president despite that it should have been the turn of the South going by PDP’s zoning arrangement’.

This is the verdict of the Eastern Union, which is a conglomeration of groups interested in the political emancipation of old Eastern Region.

The group’s national president, Charles Anike, told THE WHISLTER on Friday in Enugu that the manipulation of justice in favour of the North during the PDP presidential primary informed the current tacit position of Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike on matters about the PDP.

According to him, Wike has been turned into a bride being wooed by all political parties.

Anike said, “Quoting Abiola, ‘Any society that does not do justice will never know peace, except the peace of the grave yard’. This is exactly the case of the PDP. How come northerners could not control their appetite for power?

“Since they feel that only a candidate from the north can win the presidential election for the party, why are they jittery over Wike’s romance with APC? What is Atiku still looking for? He has been in the presidential contest for over 30 years. He supported Buhari against Jonathan.”

Anike said Wike was robbed during the primary, adding that not following the party’s recommendation for Wike to be Atiku’s running mate was the last straw.

In his words, “Why would Atiku undermine the committee’s recommendation which favoured Wike as his running mate? Why would anyone blame Wike for his actions? Anyone who cannot keep to a gentleman’s agreement should not be trusted. This is the same Wike who used all his means to sustain the party even when Atiku and his cohorts decamped to overthrow the party. Atiku and his team lack honesty, tack and humility for amicable settlement with Gov Wike.”

The group also berated roles played by the PDP national chairman, Dr Iyorcha Ayu. Anike said, “There were some agreements that if a southern wins the party’s presidential ticket that Dr Ayu will remain as the national chairman of the party, but if otherwise, a southerner will replace him.

“Now that Atiku won, why would Ayu still remaining there? Should Ayu and Atiku be reminded that the natural thing is for Ayu to vacate his position for a southerner immediately the primaries were concluded?”

Our correspondent reports that Atiku is currently in the US to seek Wike’s support for his presidential bid.