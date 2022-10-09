2023: INEC Must Improve Its Cyber Security Against Desperate Politicians – Federal Commissioner

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Mr. Oladele Gboyega, Federal Commissioner (Osun State), Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission, has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to improve on its cyber security ahead of the 2023 General Elections.

Gboyega, who made the call on Sunday in Abuja, also emphasised the need for the commission to redouble efforts toward improving electoral integrity in the country.

The commissioner described the deployment of the Bimodal Voter Registration System (BVAS) in the recent elections as a good step in the right direction.

He, however, urged the commission to work assiduously towards protecting the device against possible manipulation or hacking by desperate politicians.

He also stressed the need for the electoral umpire to ensure the deployment of appropriate technology to protect the sanctity of the choice and vote of Nigerians in the 2023 general election.

Similarly, Gboyega advised INEC to organize a roundtable with Political Parties, Cyber experts and other key political stakeholders on how best to ensure that the forthcoming 2023 General Elections satisfy the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians.

The commissioner expressed satisfaction with the arrangements and preparations put in place by INEC for the conduct of the 2023 elections.

He challenged the commission to ensure the attainment of President Muhammadu Buhari’s desire to leave a legacy of free, fair, credible and transparent elections in the country.

“I find it necessary and timely to call on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to redouble efforts toward improving its cyber security ahead of the conduct of the 2023 General Elections to guard against possible manipulation by desperate politicians,” Gboyega told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in an interview.

“The call become very imperative in order to ensure the protection of the sanctity of the choice of the people in the forthcoming general elections.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has in many occasions assured Nigerians of his commitment to leave a legacy of credible elections and INEC has a responsibility to ensure the realization of the President’s desire,” he said.

The BVAS is a device introduced by INEC which allows for accreditation of voters through biometrics capturing, uploading of polling results and other functions.

Stakeholders have described BVAS as an upgrade of the smartcard reader, which was used in the 2019 elections, and a game changer in the country’s electoral process.