2023: INEC Warns Political Parties As 60-Day Window Opens For Primary Elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has warned that any political party that contravenes provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022 risks exclusion from elections in 2023.

The warning came as the 60-day window for the conduct of primary elections by political parties opened on Monday. All political parties are expected to conclude primaries for the nomination of candidates for different elective offices on or before June 3, 2022.

INEC said in order to avoid running into problems with the commission, political parties must ensure that the primary elections, congresses, and other activities are in line with the constitutions of the respective parties, guidelines, the Electoral Act, and other regulations and guidelines issued by the commission.

Festus Okoye, INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, reminded the parties of the importance of adhering to the guidelines in a statement on Tuesday.

The commission said all primary elections must be conducted in line with Section 84 of the Electoral Act and the 2023 timetable and schedule of activities earlier announced by it.

Okoye said, “The Commission wishes to reiterate that parties must adhere strictly to the principles of internal democracy, drawing from their constitutions, guidelines, the Electoral Act and other Regulations and Guidelines issued by the Commission. Their candidates for the 1,491 constituencies for which elections will be conducted in 2023 must emerge from democratic, transparent and valid primaries, in line with the provisions of Sections 29 and 84 of the Electoral Act, 2022. Where a political party fails to comply with the provisions of the Act in the conduct of its primaries, its candidate shall not be included in the election for the particular position in issue.

“As required by law, the Commission shall monitor the primaries of each political party that provides the required legal notice in line with Sections 82 (1) and (5) of the Electoral Act. Failure of a political party to notify the Commission of any convention or congress convened for the purpose of nominating candidates for any of the elective offices specified in the Act shall render the convention or congress invalid.

“Primaries must be conducted in the various constituencies as provided in Section 84 of the Electoral Act as it is a violation of the law to conduct primaries outside the constituencies for which parties are nominating candidates. The Commission will not monitor such primaries and their outcome will not be accepted.

“Political parties are enjoined to avoid acrimonious primaries that could result in unnecessary litigations that may lead to failure to nominate and field candidates for elections in some constituencies.”

The commission had earlier announced that the 2023 presidential and National Assembly elections would be held on Saturday, February 25, 2023, while the governorship and state assembly elections will take place on Saturday, March 11, 2023.