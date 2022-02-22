2023: Kwankwaso May Dump PDP, Floats New Political Movement In Abuja

There are indications that former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, may abandon the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as he is set to launch a new political movement known as ‘The National Movement (TNM)’ on Tuesday (today) in Abuja.

According to a political associate of Kwankwaso and former publicity secretary of the PDP, Rufai Ahmed Alkali, the new political movement would be launched at the Ladi Kwali Hall of the Sheraton Hotel and Towers, Abuja.

Alkali, who is the National Secretary of the movement, disclosed that Kwakwanso was the convener of the TNM while describing its launch as historic.

He said, “During the launch, the TNM will be formally presented to the general public and the convener of the movement will outline its aims and objectives and its principal purpose as well as inviting all patriotic Nigerians at home and abroad to join the TNM in the overall interest of saving our country and redirecting her onto the path of safety and security, peace and prosperity, equity and opportunity, in addition to qualitative and competent leadership that will engender rapid and sustainable development as well as being fair and just to all.”

Kwankwaso had earlier urged Nigerians to reject both the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) as well as the PDP

He lambasted the two parties while featuring on Kano Nasara FM’s radio programme on Saturday.

“I don’t see anything that either APC or PDP will show or tell Nigerians to get convinced and to vote for them in the coming 2023 elections.

“So, I think people should now come to think of the right party and people to support and vote for so that we can rescue them from the present situation,” he had said.