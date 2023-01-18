2023: Media Hype Is Why Peter Obi Won’t Step Down For Me – Kwankwaso Claims At Chatham House

Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has accused his counterpart, in the Labour party, Peter Obi, of allowing media hype to prevent him from aligning with his party ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Kwankwaso said Obi is “not seeing reasons” to work with him during his speech and interaction at the Chatham House, United Kingdom, on Wednesday.

The NNPP candidate was asked if there is any circumstance that could make him step aside and support Labour party’s Peter Obi.

Responding, Kwankwaso first took a dig at the person who threw the question at him, saying he apparently looked like someone from a particular region supporting his own kinsman.

“The issue of Labour Party, you see, that’s the problem we have , the gentleman who stood up there, I’m sure he comes from a particular group or region, without even asking him.

“While we are accusing leaders of being one thing or the other, negative, I think followers also must learn to be Nigerians, not coming from one part of the country,” he said.

He insisted that NNPP has more support at the grassroot level than Obi, adding however that LP was yet to realize it.

He said, “Let me say, I was one of those that initially wanted to work together with Labour party but unfortunately at that time LP was under very serious media hype and therefore they could not see reason and he is still not seeing reason that I will withdraw.

“I wish you didn’t go to that extent, you would have said to work with LP or to work with APC or PDP, that would have been more responsible but you cannot come to London, maybe people who are here don’t even know what is happening. And I want to say that our party NNPP is the only growing party in Nigeria today.

“We have seen the maximum, LP, to us is like Andrews Liver Salt ( a drug) , just came (he made a sound ) and now it is coming down. That’s the reality, just take note of it.

“And of course, NNPP is the only party that is now getting support. Forget about big big people who are the actual problem of this country, but supporters at grassroot level; we are the only party today and mark you, we have succeeded in locking Northern Nigeria today in terms of votes and support, now we are working in the Southern part of the country.”

Kwankwaso agreed that he needs to do more work in the southern part of the country, saying ” for us , the difference between north and south is that north knows us more than southern part of the country.

“If you are from the north, I’m sure you will not make that statement for Kwankwaso to withdraw for LP, you should go and look at my credentials.”

He urged Nigerians to vote for him rather than Obi, citing “I am a PhD holder, check your candidate, what he has. I have been in the system for over 30 years, civil servant for 17 years, I am not a trader. Anytime I have any better candidate, I am ready to talk to him.”

Speaking on his manifesto, Kwankwaso promised to ensure that all Nigerians live in dignity and freedom from fear and wants.

“We will ensure justice and fairness to all,” Kwankwaso said.

He vowed to Increase Nigerian army personel from 223,000 to one million.

On education, he promised to build 500, 000 schools to cater for the literacy needs of 20 million out-of-school children.