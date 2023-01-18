‘You Will Spend Long Time In Prison’— NLDEA Boss Tells Drug Barons Facing Prosecution

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A total of 34 drug barons are currently in the custody of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), and ongoing investigation are likely to indict individuals with links to the suspects.

The Chairman, NDLEA, Muhammad Marwa disclosed the information while addressing the press on Wednesday, stating that the agency will get tougher on drug barons and their chains of networks in 2023.

“Last year, I issued a New Year appeal to them and also warned that those who refused to heed the warning will find themselves in a difficult situation. Already, we have 34 barons in our net and they are facing the music in court

“With our prosecution being topnotch, they can look forward to a long time in prison and final forfeiture of their wealth and assets.

“Those involved in the illicit drug trade should take a cue from our actions. They can again look forward to a tough time this year,” Marwa noted.

According to him, the agency had in the last 14 days of 2023 taken down three major drug cartels, one of which has built extensive networks.

He added that at least six of their kingpins are in the agency’s custody.

THE WHISTLER, had on September 2022 revealed a document stating a connivance by NDLEA operatives with over 200 drug barons, which led to the dismissal of at least 35 operatives.