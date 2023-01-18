Enugu: Fire Guts Nsukka Filling Station

47 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Trans-Emma Ezu filling station, located along Enugu road at the university community of Nsukka in Enugu State, was Wednesday afternoon gutted by fire.

An eye witness said, “The fire started from a gas tanker that was discharging gas at the cooking gas unit of the station. Somebody said one person around the place was making calls. The fire blasts the tanker, and spread beyond imagination.

“There was no fuel in the station, otherwise, many things would have been destroyed. There is a man washing cars within the station. Luckily, there were no cars at the time the fire started.”

The fire was tense due to the harmattan, a witness said, adding that, “A water tanker volunteered, but was overwhelmed because of the surging inferno. Later, a fire fighting water tanker came, and the fire also persisted.

“The arrival of a fire service tanker owned by the Enugu State Fire Service quelled the inferno, although the gas tanker, the gas unit of the station, and some cylinders had been burnt completely. But the fire did not spread beyond the boundaries of the filling station.”

The fire caused gridlocks along the expressway as motorists reversed to avoid being caught in the pandemonium. People also besieged the area to catch a glimpse of the inferno.