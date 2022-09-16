2023: NOI Polls On Peter Obi Deceptive – Enugu Residents

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The alleged opinion poll that stated that Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party would win the 2023 presisential election if it were to be conducted this month is deceptive.

This was the view of political analysts who spoke with THE WHISTLER in Enugu on Friday.

Recall that the opinion conducted by NOI Polls put Mr Obi ahead of other three major contestants. The results released by ANAP foundation stated, “The results showed a significant lead for Mr Peter Obi with 21% of voters proposing to vote for him if the presidential election were to be conducted today; and 13% each proposing to vote for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar who are both tied in second place.

“Dr Rabiu Kwankwaso was a distant fourth with 3% of voters proposing to vote for him.”

Dr Kennedy Eze, a lecturer, advised Mr Obi not to believe in the outcomes of the polls.

According to him, “This is not the first time we are witnessing such opinion polls, and they usually result in nothing. I recall that opinion polls when former President Goodluck Jonathan was in power never gave Muhammedu Buhari a chance. The same thing happened when Atiku contested against Buhari in 2019. Atiku had the edge.

“How did they determine the voters? What was the age bracket of the voters? Were they regionally and religiously based? How many voters have access to the internet? For me, the outcome is deceptive.”

Another respondent, Mr Chukwuneye Obasi, a qualitech expert, said, “The organisers want to give Me Obi false impressions. For me, it is not yet uhuru because campaign hasn’t started. Nigerians are yet to hear from various presidential candidates in their manifestoes.

“It is true that Obi is making waves, but it is too early to even predict. At the right time, the masquerades will come on the stage.”