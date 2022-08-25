2023: Peter Obi Jets Out To Consult Nigerians In US, Germany, Canada, Others

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the forthcoming 2023 general election, Mr. Peter Obi, has commenced a consultation tour to the United States, Canada, Germany and other European Nations

Obi who made this known in a tweet posted on his verified Twitter handle on Thursday said he holds Nigerians in the diaspora in very high esteem.

“En route to the U.S.A, I’ll make a pit stop in Germany to interact with Nigerians in Germany. I hold Nigerians in Diaspora in very high esteem;

“They represent the core of our human development capital and contribute immensely to nation building via remittances and technical knowledge transfer. My present outing will take me to Germany, Italy, Canada & the U.S.A. I look forward to the very constructive engagements,” the tweet read.

The Labour Party candidate is expected to address Nigerians and other nationals from many other countries in 7 different locations on separate days. The 7 venues of the event are said to have been overbooked and tickets sold out within 48 hours as soon as the event was made public.

The itinerary of the meeting as posted on Facebook by an Atalanta-based Nigerian, Princewill Odidi, schedules Obi’s address to the Diaspora as follows:

Toronto, Ontario, Canada:

Sunday 28th August 2022.

Los Angeles, California, USA:

Monday 29th August 2022.

Houston, Texas, USA:

Tuesday 30th August 2022.

Charlotte, New Carolina, USA:

Wednesday 31st August 2022.

Washington DC, USA:

Thursday 1st September 2022.

Atalanta, GA, USA:

Friday 2nd September 2022.

New York, NY USA:

Sunday 4th September 2022.