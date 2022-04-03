2023 Presidency: Be Sensitive To Southeast, Kalu Tells APC

The chief whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, Sunday, called on the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) to reveal the zoning formula of the party ahead of the 2023 primary elections.

Kalu stated this in Abuja in a release. He said the revelation became important to guide aspirants on the right path to follow and in accordance with the demands of the party.

Kalu said the pattern used in conducting the last party convention was commendable and should be emulated in future contests in the party.

According to him, “As the presidential primary election approaches, the issue of zoning is contentious. The party is gearing towards making forms available for different elective positions, and it is important that the party reveal her zoning plans for intending aspirants.

“The zoning of offices is important to save the party from unnecessary disagreements and litigations after primaries.

“My earlier calls and that of other political leaders, stakeholders, opinion moulders, amongst others, for the need of sensitivity to the Southeast region that has been excluded from the presidency should be a concern to all well-meaning Nigerians with conscience.

“The year 2023 is a good time to tweak our democratic experiment and create everlasting history in such a way that shows sensitivity to the country’s cultural uniqueness and make all regions feel a sense of belonging.

“It is time to strengthen the unity of the country by making a southeasterner president of Nigeria. There is absolutely no better time for it than now.

“In our country today, having built a formidable spread across regions, I consider myself the most de-tribalised Nigerian with rich experience in economy, business, politics, security and sports to lead the people and manage the economy. I shall be running for the office of the president if the party zones it to the Southeast.

“However, in the absence of the zoning to the Southeast, I understand the supremacy of the party and shall abide by the decision of the party.”

Kalu encouraged Nigerians to do away with tribalism and all factors that prevent the achievement of national unity in Nigeria.

He said, “Despite that Nigeria is facing serious challenges in the maintenance of security and national unity, we should understand that we are made to stay together as a society. I believe in the unity of this country because we are better as one.

“If the potentials of the citizens of the country are adequately harnessed, we will see more reasons to embrace each other and win together. We are therefore required to stand strong and forget all other factors such as tribalism, hatred among the other factors that prevent the achievement of national security and unity in Nigeria.”