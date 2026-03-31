Jos Attack: Plateau Govt Reinforces Ban On Motorcycle Operations

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As part of measures to forestall further attacks, Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau has directed security operatives to ensure strict enforcement of the ban on motorcycle operations within the Jos metropolis.

Mutfwang stressed during a statewide broadcast on Tuesday in Jos that his government was resolute against any form of intimidation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that gunmen attacked Angwan-Rukuba, a community in Jos, on Sunday, resulting in deaths and destruction.

Gunmen killed 28 people, including women, children, and students, in the attack, which also resulted in injuries to some.

While commiserating with the people of Plateau over the unfortunate incident, the governor urged the citizens to take solace in God, saying the government would do all within its powers to forestall future occurrences.

“It is with a heavy heart and profound sorrow that I address you today, not only as your governor but as your son and brother who shares in your anguish following the tragic incident at Angwan-Rukuba.

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“This unfortunate event led to the loss of 28 innocent lives and left many others injured.

“As a government, we share deeply in the grief of the bereaved families and pray that Almighty God grants them, and the state, the strength, comfort, and grace to bear these painful losses.

“In furtherance of our commitment to strengthening security, we have convened a State Security Council meeting to review and reinforce our security architecture, ensuring it becomes more proactive and responsive to emerging threats.

“Consequently, I direct security agencies to strictly enforce the law banning commercial motorcycle operators (Okada) within the Jos greater master plan. The commissioner of police will issue detailed guidelines in this regard,” he said.

Mutfwang, who reaffirmed his stance against all forms of insecurity, assured residents that his government would not cower in the face of intimidation and therefore urged all to remain law-abiding as the government was doing all it could to secure the state.

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“Despite this breach of security, I want to assure you that Plateau State will not succumb to fear or intimidation. We shall emerge stronger, united, and resolute in our faith and commitment to peace.

“We must deploy every available resource to defend our people, protect lives and property, and safeguard the territorial integrity of our state. Plateau shall remain strong and peaceful.

“I want to commend the community leaders, youths, and residents of Angwan-Rukuba, as well as the wider Plateau populace, for their restraint and refusal to retaliate even in the face of provocation; your maturity and commitment to peace are deeply appreciated,” the governor stated.

He further urged all citizens to remain vigilant and to promptly report any suspicious movements or activities to the appropriate security agencies for swift action, adding that security was a collective responsibility.

”Let me assure you that every necessary measure is being taken to apprehend the perpetrators and safeguard lives and property across the state.”