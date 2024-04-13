2027: Akpabio Kick-Starts Tinubu’s 2nd Term Bid Barely 11 Months Into Presidency

496 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has begun drumming support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election barely months into the president’s first term.

Addressing a gathering of state governors and federal lawmakers that paid Sallah homage to Tinubu at his residence in Lagos on Friday, Akpabio expressed confidence in the president’s leadership, going as far as praying for Tinubu’s victory in the 2027 general elections.

“As you coast home to victory for a second term, may all the governors seated here also coast home to a second term victory in their states,” Akpabio proclaimed, setting the tone for an early push for Tinubu’s re-election bid.

Barely 11 months into Tinubu’s first term, Akpabio appears to be eager to secure Tinubu’s political future despite the administration having not marked its first anniversary.

Akpabio spoke at the Sallah homage that brought together 27 state governors, the leadership of the National Assembly, and some former governors.

At the gathering, Vice President Kashim Shettima, who spoke on behalf of President Tinubu, called for collective efforts to propel the nation forward.

“Let us unite, rally around our leader, and catapult this nation to a greater pedestal,” said Shettima, speaking on behalf of the president.

“By December, I hope we will have cause to celebrate. Let us coalesce to take the nation to a greater pedestal.”

Shettima expressed confidence in Nigeria’s economic resurgence, noting that the gathering of 27 governors in Lagos, along with the legislative leadership, was a testament to Tinubu’s unifying leadership that transcends ethnic and religious lines.

“The future of the black man rests on Nigeria to make or mar. Our economy has turned the corner. By the coming months, the economy will roar back to glory,” Shettima declared.

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who also chairs the Nigeria Governors Forum, praised the President’s efforts in stabilizing the economy and improving living conditions.

“We commend your efforts because the ship is gradually turning. We have seen how the exchange rate of the naira against the dollar is coming down. The cost of food is coming down. The dry season harvest is commencing soon. Things are getting better, and there is light at the end of the tunnel,” the Governor said.

He urged President Tinubu to persevere in his efforts towards achieving economic stability.

AbdulRazaq expressed gratitude for the support provided by the Federal Government to states, particularly in distributing grains to alleviate food shortages.

”We are here to support you, and we also thank you for the support that you are giving to the sub-nationals. Trucks are wheeling up across the nation, distributing grains. I have received, and most of the states have.

”Because of what you are doing, those who are hoarding food items are releasing them, and that is why the prices of food are coming down,” he said.