2027: Don’t Derail ADC, Tambuwal Cautions Atiku, Obi, Kwankwaso, Amaechi

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A former Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal has urged caution among potential aspirants for the presidential ticket of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the 2027 elections.

Addressing party leaders and delegates at the ADC national convention, Tambuwal, in a subtle admonition, emphasised the need for the aspirants to put the collective interest above their individual ambitions.

Tambuwal’s advisory is coming against the backdrop of sustained proxy war in the media by supporters of the aspirants over who among them is most qualified for the ADC ticket.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Mr Peter Obi, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso and Mr Rotimi Amaechi have openly indicated interest in the party’s 2027 presidential ticket.

The quartet was among key ADC stakeholders that Tambuwal addressed during the conversation, urging it to ensure that the party did not derail on account of conflicting individual ambitions.

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“The next set of people I will appeal to are those sitting here. When we started, it was not possible. They could not come together.

“Today, in this hall, Vice President Atiku Abubakar is seated. Today, in this hall, Peter Obi is seated. Today, in this hall, Kwankwaso is seated, and today, Rotimi Amaechi is also seated, along with many other leaders.

“It is about unity of purpose and ambition for this country. It is not about an individual. It is about our vision and collective desire to rescue Nigeria.

“No sacrifice will be too great.

When that time comes, all of you are leaders. We will speak to you as your children, your brothers, and co-travellers, that it is about this country and not individual ambition,” Tambuwal said.

“We must all work together towards a common mission of rescuing this country. And the ADC is that platform. We must therefore work to preserve the unity of this platform and ensure we achieve that objective,” he said.

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The former Speaker of the House of Representatives said Nigeria was passing through interesting times, “where pseudo-democrats have found their way to power and are now manifestly exposing themselves.”

Tambuwal also sounded a note of caution to the judiciary and judicial officers, saying that recent developments in the judiciary are concerning.

“Let me remind those of you who are living today of Justice Ikpeme (Bassey) that was used by the government to truncate June 12. Let no judge or justice allow himself to be used to destroy Nigeria,” he warned.

Bassey Ikpeme that Tambuwal referenced, was a judge of the Federal High Court in Abuja who delivered the controversial judgement stopping the conduct of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, won by the late Moshood Abiola.

Former military dictator, Gen Ibrahim Babangida, who annulled the election, cited Ikpeme’s judgement as one of the reasons he annulled the poll.

Tambuwal continued, “History is taking note of our roles as individuals. Our children and grandchildren are watching and looking up to us to serve this country.

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“Those of you who are in privileged positions should be accountable and bear in mind that wherever you are writing your judgments or rulings, even if there is no individual by your side, God Almighty is watching over you.

“God Almighty will be the ultimate judge on the Day of Judgment. So be wary of those individuals who will be talking to you to influence you to undermine our judicial system, undermine our country, and undermine democracy.”