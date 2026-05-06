ADC, Defectors Clash As NDC Lawmaker Blames Atiku For Crisis

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) traded blame on Tuesday over a wave of defections that has shaken the opposition coalition.

The exchange featured ADC Deputy National Financial Secretary, Oladimeji Fabiyi, and Hon. Ifeanyi Uzokwe, a federal lawmaker representing Nnewi North/Nnewi South/Ekwusigo Federal Constituency, who on Tuesday defected to the NDC alongside 16 other lawmakers.

Fabiyi dismissed suggestions that the ADC is in crisis, insisting the party remains strong and accusing defectors of acting out of personal ambition.

“There’s nothing wrong with our party. Perhaps something is wrong with those that are leaving,” he said.

He argued that those exiting the party were motivated by political calculations rather than ideology.

“A lot of them… were leaving not because they love NDC, but because they felt they needed a platform to advance their political journey.”

Fabiyi also took aim at former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, suggesting he avoided internal contests within the coalition.

Advertisement

“You will know that he’s not a man who likes to face challenges… he only wants to fight for himself.”

On concerns about internal disputes, Fabiyi downplayed the impact of ongoing litigation, describing the cases against the party as weak.

“We just have flimsy court cases that cannot even stop us… if it’s on the point of law, ADC cannot lose.”

He rejected claims that the coalition was built to serve former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s presidential ambition, instead portraying Atiku as a unifying figure.

“This has nothing to do with Atiku Abubakar… what he did was to provide leadership and converge opposition elements.”

Advertisement

Fabiyi further argued that those unwilling to face Atiku in a primary contest lacked political courage.

“Is Atiku God that you cannot face?… It’s cowardice.”

However, Uzokwe disagreed, directly blaming Atiku’s ambition for the breakdown within the coalition and the defections.

“The ambition of His Excellency Atiku Abubakar… is what killed PDP,” he said.

He revealed that consultations with key political figures influenced the decision of lawmakers to leave the ADC.

“We went to Atiku Abubakar’s house… we went to Kwankwaso’s house… and what Atiku told us was why we left today.”

According to Uzokwe, the refusal to zone the presidency to the South was a critical issue that drove the mass defection.

Advertisement

“We said, can you step down and leave Peter Obi, Rotimi Amaechi and others… If Atiku says today he is stepping down… and the South should produce the candidate, things would change.”

He also alleged that Atiku asserted control over the coalition, raising concerns among stakeholders.

“Atiku Abubakar said was formed in his house, that ADC is his party, that nobody will tell him anything.”

Uzokwe rejected claims that defectors lacked electoral strength, defending his own political standing.

“I defeated their Labour candidate… Nnewi North/South is one of the toughest constituencies… I won in court, I won rerun.”

The lawmaker insisted the decision to defect was based on principle, not political survival.

The exchange became increasingly heated, with both men accusing each other of misrepresenting facts and “playing to the gallery.”

Fabiyi maintained that defectors overestimated their chances without aligning with Obi.

“They felt they could not win without Peter Obi… that’s the only way they can win the election.”

But Uzokwe dismissed that claim, maintaining that structural imbalances within the coalition made it untenable.