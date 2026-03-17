Presidency Reacts To Fake Trump Post Criticising Tinubu

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Presidency has debunked a viral screenshot purporting to show a social media post by United States President Donald Trump criticising President Bola Tinubu’s handling of Nigeria’s security and the recent terrorist attacks in Borno State.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare, described the post as “fake” on his official X account on Tuesday.

THE WHISTLER had fact-checked the screenshot claiming that Trump had condemned the suicide bombings in Maiduguri and berated Tinubu for proceeding with a scheduled state visit to the United Kingdom instead of cutting the trip short.

Our fact-check found the screenshot to be fabricated.

Trump did not make the statement on any of his accounts, including the White House channels.

The fake post read in part: “The situation in Nigeria is a TOTAL DISASTER. Massive, coordinated suicide bombings tonight in Maiduguri. A hospital, a major market, the post office — all hit! Many innocent people killed. This is what happens when you have NO LEADERSHIP and open borders for terrorists! While his country is in a state of NATIONAL EMERGENCY, President Tinubu is currently in the UK on a ‘State Visit.’ Unbelievable! Shaking hands and having fancy dinners while his people are being blown up? I don’t think so! Prime Minister Starmer should tell him to get on a plane and GO HOME IMMEDIATELY.”

Advertisement

Earlier reports showed that multiple suicide bombings linked to Boko Haram/ISWAP struck several locations in Maiduguri, including crowded areas near markets and public facilities, shortly after the breaking of the Ramadan fast.

Police confirmed that at least 23 people were killed and over 100 injured in the coordinated blasts, following an earlier overnight attack on a military position in the Ajilari area of the state.

In a statement on Tuesday, President Tinubu expressed grief over the loss of lives and vowed to intensify efforts against criminal elements across the country.

He called the attacks a desperate bid to instil fear, and said Nigeria would not be cowed.