3-Year-Old Baby Shoots And Kills 1-Year-Old Sister In U.S

World News
By News Agency of Nigeria
Baby-child

Sheriff’s authorities on Tuesday reported that a three-year-old baby shot and killed a one-year-old sibling with a handgun that had been left unsecured in a home in San Diego, California.

It was not immediately clear who reported the shooting or where the children’s parents were at the time of the incident.

Authorities said deputies in Fallbrook arrived and found the one-year-old girl, who had sustained “head injury.’’

The child was taken to Palomar Hospital where she died an hour later. The Sheriff’s department did not release the name of the child who was fatally injured.

Investigators, however, said the department’s Homicide Unit was working to gather more information about the incident.

NAN

