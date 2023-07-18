3-Year-Old Baby Shoots And Kills 1-Year-Old Sister In U.S

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Sheriff’s authorities on Tuesday reported that a three-year-old baby shot and killed a one-year-old sibling with a handgun that had been left unsecured in a home in San Diego, California.

It was not immediately clear who reported the shooting or where the children’s parents were at the time of the incident.

Authorities said deputies in Fallbrook arrived and found the one-year-old girl, who had sustained “head injury.’’

The child was taken to Palomar Hospital where she died an hour later. The Sheriff’s department did not release the name of the child who was fatally injured.

Investigators, however, said the department’s Homicide Unit was working to gather more information about the incident.

