Aba Will No Longer Harbour Filth, Says New Abia Environmental Agency Boss

The new General Manager of the Abia State Environmental Protection Agency (ASEPA), Mr Ogbonna Okereke, has promised that during his tenure, Aba would no longer habour filth.

Okereke disclosed this in Aba on Saturday while speaking with newsmen, saying that Gov. Alex Otti’s government had promised to do things differently to ensure that Abia is placed on the path of progress, including giving Aba a new sanitary look.

The new ASEPA GM said he was ready to change and correct the waste disposal attitude of Aba residents in order to keep the city in proper sanitary state.

He said that with the government’s mandate, his agency would also work in other Abia cities to ensure the state sustains a culture of cleanliness as God’s own state.

Okereke said the state had begun production of over 100 units of waste disposal buckets to be placed strategically in Aba and Umuahia, the capital, to ease waste collection.

He noted that the mass production of the buckets through a Public Private Partnership initiative aims at combating the perennial problem of poor waste disposal in the state.

Okereke said Otti’s government would involve private investors in waste management in Abia to ensure cleaner cities.

He said that the engagement of private investors in the sector would help improve sanitation in the state.

“The present efforts to rid our cities of indiscriminate waste disposal culture will be pursued with vigour, commitment and sincerity of purpose,” Okereke promised.

He, therefore, called for the cooperation of all Abia people and residents to support ASEPA in its yearning for a cleaner environment.