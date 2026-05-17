Abdulsalami’s Son Wins APC Reps Ticket In Niger

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Adamu Abubakar, son of former Head of State Abdulsalami Abubakar, has emerged winner of the All Progressives Congress House of Representatives primary election for Chanchaga Federal Constituency in Niger State.

The primary election was held on Saturday.

The Returning Officer, Mr Dan Islam, said Abubakar polled 30,650 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mr Nmaa Ahmed, who secured 1,271 votes.

Islam added that another contestant, Mr Shuaibu Mairago, scored 311 votes in the exercise conducted across the 11 wards of the constituency.

He declared Abubakar winner of the primary election and returned him as the APC candidate for the 2026 House of Representatives election.

Similarly, in Lapai Federal Constituency, the Returning Officer, Mr Ibrahim Usman, announced that Alhaji Abdullahi Mahmud won the APC primary election with 8,559 votes.

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Usman said Mr Sadiqu Mustapha scored 395 votes, while Mr Mahawiya Yusuf polled 247 votes in the election conducted across the 10 wards of the constituency.

He subsequently declared Mahmud winner of the contest and returned him as the party’s candidate for the constituency.

Also, Prof. Yakubu Auna emerged winner of the APC primary election for Magama/Rijau Federal Constituency.