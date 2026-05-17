APC Primaries: Daura Rejects Buhari’s Victory, Alleges Irregularities

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The House of Representatives primaries election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Daura/Sandamu/Mai’adua Federal Constituency in Katsina State has been thrown into controversy following the rejection of the result by one of the contestants, Auwalu Musa Daura.

Auwalu, who contested against Yusuf Buhari, dismissed the outcome of the primary election, alleging that the process did not comply with established APC guidelines.

The election, held on Saturday, was declared in favour of Yusuf Buhari, who was announced as the party’s candidate after reportedly polling 17,342 votes against Auwalu’s 480 votes.

However, Auwalu faulted the conduct of the exercise, claiming that several participants involved in the voting process were not registered members of the APC. He insisted that the exercise fell short of due process and internal party standards.

According to him, the irregularities observed during the primary undermined the credibility of the result, making it unacceptable.

Auwalu had earlier resisted calls for a consensus arrangement in favour of Yusuf Buhari, insisting on participating in the contest despite reported party-level efforts to streamline the process.

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The development has sparked tension within the constituency, as stakeholders await the party’s official response to the allegations raised by the aggrieved aspirant.

Meanwhile, Yusuf Buhari had earlier described the primary as peaceful and credible, urging dissatisfied aspirants to seek redress through appropriate party or legal channels.

He also expressed confidence in his political future, stating that his ambition is driven by a desire to promote youth inclusion and development in the constituency.

The APC leadership is yet to issue an official reaction to the rejection of the primary results.