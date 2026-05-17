Okojie Secures APC Ticket For Reps In Edo

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The member representing Esan North East/Esan South East Federal Constituency, Henry Okojie, has secured the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket for the 2027 general elections after emerging unopposed at the party’s primaries.

Okojie, who chairs the House Committee on Petroleum Resources (Midstream), was affirmed as the party’s candidate following the exercise in Edo State, where no other aspirant contested the seat.

The primaries took place across all wards in the federal constituency, and the result was declared at Ubiaja by the returning officer, Mr. Ambrose Ayewoh.

His emergence is seen by party stakeholders as a reflection of growing confidence in his representation and influence within the constituency and the ruling party in Edo State.

Okojie, who was first elected into the House of Representatives in 2023, has remained a prominent voice on energy and petroleum sector reforms in the National Assembly, particularly through his leadership of the House Committee on Petroleum Resources (Midstream).

His unopposed return ticket comes amid ongoing efforts by the APC leadership in Edo State to consolidate party structures following the emergence of Governor Monday Okpebholo and ahead of the next general election cycle.

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In a statement issued on Sunday by the media unit of Okojie’s office, the lawmaker was quoted as thanking party members and constituents for what he described as their continued trust and support, promising to intensify efforts at delivering democratic dividends to the people.

“Today (Saturday), I am deeply humbled and honoured to emerge victorious in the APC primary election. I sincerely thank the Executive Governor of Edo State, His Excellency Senator Monday Okpebholo, and our great party, the All Progressives Congress, for the confidence reposed in me to fly the party’s flag in the forthcoming election to return to the National Assembly.

“I thank Mr President, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his fatherly role in steering the affairs of this party.

“My profound appreciation also goes to the leaders of our party, members, supporters, and the good people of our constituency for your trust, encouragement, and overwhelming support throughout this process.

“This victory is not mine alone; it belongs to all of us who believe in purposeful leadership, unity, progress, and effective representation.

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“I remain committed to serving our people with dedication, loyalty, and integrity. Together, we will continue to build a stronger future for our constituency and uphold the ideals of our great party,” he said.

The federal lawmaker further praised the conduct of the APC primaries across the nine federal constituencies in Edo State, describing the exercise as peaceful and orderly.

He urged party supporters and residents of the state to remain law-abiding and continue to support the APC as preparations begin for the 2027 polls.