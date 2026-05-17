Don’t Give Up On Your Dreams, Otti Charges Women

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Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, has challenged women across Nigeria to pursue their ambitions relentlessly, urging them to remain resilient, focused, and unyielding in the face of challenges.

The Governor made the call on Saturday at the Women of Divine Destiny Initiative (WODDI) Inspiring Women Summit (WIWS), held at the Blanc Galleria in the Central Business District, Abuja.

Speaking on the summit’s theme, “PUSH – Position Until Something Happens,” Governor Otti drew from his own political journey to illustrate the power of perseverance.

“I ran for election in 2015, I ran again in 2019, and people told me, ‘You’ve tried, go elsewhere.’ In 2023, I ran again. If I didn’t run in 2023, would I be here today as Governor? So, if you have a dream, hold on to it and never give up,” he said.

Governor Otti clarified that “positioning” under the theme does not mean complacency or standing still. He defined it as the ability to study changing realities and adapt strategically.

“Sometimes, positioning means repositioning completely. You must study situations, understand the changes around you, and adjust accordingly to achieve your goals,” Otti explained.

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He also emphasised the importance of lifelong learning.

“Any day you stop learning, you are dead. You can never know everything,” Otti stated.

The Governor commended the founder of WODDI, Zinaria Okorocha, for focusing on sustainable empowerment rather than temporary handouts.

“A lot of people define empowerment as giving people handouts, food or money. But what I have seen here goes beyond giving fish — it is about teaching people how to fish and ensuring sustainability,” he said.

The Abia State Governor further praised the unveiling of three books authored by the WODDI founder, stressing the value of reading for personal development.

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“He who does not read has no advantage over he who cannot read,” the Governor noted.

WODDI, a non-profit organisation founded by Zinaria Okorocha, wife of former Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha, is dedicated to empowering women, youths, and persons with disabilities to become agents of transformative change.

In her remarks, the founder explained that the organisation was established on the belief that no woman should be limited by her background or circumstances.

“Within every woman lies a strength, a purpose, and a potential that deserves to be seen, supported, and expressed,” she said.

Former Imo State Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, also spoke at the event, praising his wife’s passion for humanitarian work.

“Being there for the people is her joy,” Okorocha said.

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The summit drew notable dignitaries, including the Vice President’s wife, Nana Shettima (represented), diplomats, wives of former governors and senators, and other influential figures from across the country.