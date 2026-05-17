Kano Censorship Board Suspends Kannywood Duo Over Indecent Video

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The Kano State Censorship Board has suspended two Kannywood actors over their involvement in a video alleged to contain content deemed contrary to public morality and decency standards in the state.

The board said the decision was part of its ongoing efforts to promote discipline, uphold cultural values, and enforce compliance with film production regulations in Kano State.

Their suspension was signed by Abdullahi Sulaiman on behalf of the Executive Secretary, Abba El-Mustapha, identified the affected actors as Amina Uba Hassan and Adam Garba.

According to the board, the suspension followed public backlash over a video in which the actors appeared, with residents expressing concerns about its alleged indecent content.

“The two actors were suspended after appearing in a video that generated controversy among residents of Kano State over alleged indecent content,” the statement read.

The board stated that the suspension bars both actors from participating in any film-related activities within Kano State for a period of one year.

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It added that the law establishing the agency empowers it to sanction practitioners found violating its guidelines, warning that further disobedience could attract stricter penalties.

“The law establishing the board empowers it to suspend any Kannywood practitioner found violating its regulations, while defiance of the directive could attract stricter sanctions,” it said.

Executive Secretary Abba El-Mustapha urged filmmakers, actors, and producers in the Kannywood industry to adhere strictly to professional and moral standards to avoid actions that could damage the industry’s reputation.

He also directed industry stakeholders to comply fully with the suspension order, warning that disregard for the directive would constitute a breach of the board’s regulations.