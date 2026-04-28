ICPC Probe Claim Against Me False, Says FCT Senator

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Senator Ireti Kingibe, who represents the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the National Assembly, has strongly denied a report by The Sun Nigeria alleging that she was “dragged” to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) over a purported N100m kickback linked to a fake contract.

In a statement on Tuesday, Kingibe described the publication as “entirely false,” questioning both its accuracy and timing, and insisting she has had no dealings whatsoever with the anti-corruption agency regarding any such allegation.

“The publication… is entirely false and raises serious questions about motive, particularly given its suspicious timing,” she said.

The report had claimed that the senator was linked to an alleged kickback tied to a so-called “fake contract,” an assertion Kingibe firmly rejected.

“Let it be stated categorically and without ambiguity, I have never been invited, queried, or contacted by the ICPC on this or any related matter,” she said. “At no time has the Commission written to me or sought any explanation regarding any allegation whatsoever.”

Kingibe further dismissed the premise of the allegation, arguing that it reflects either a misunderstanding or deliberate misrepresentation of the role of lawmakers in contract execution.

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“Even more fundamentally, as a Senator, I do not award contracts, not even for constituency projects,” she stated.

“All such projects are executed strictly by relevant Ministries, Departments, and Agencies of government in line with established procedures.”

She added that “any attempt to associate me with contract awards reflects either a fundamental misunderstanding of how the government functions or a deliberate act of misinformation.”

The senator also drew attention to what she described as the “coincidental” timing of the report, noting that it surfaced shortly after her appearance on ARISE Television, where she spoke critically about governance and national issues.

“What is most telling, however, is the timing. How coincidental that this publication surfaces the very morning after my interview on ARISE Television, where I spoke candidly on the state of the nation and held the government accountable,” she said.

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According to Kingibe, the development points to a broader pattern in which outspoken public officials face backlash.

“This pattern is not lost on discerning observers. It is becoming increasingly evident that those who choose to speak truth to power must now contend not only with resistance but also with calculated attempts at intimidation and character assassination,” she said.

Despite the controversy, the lawmaker maintained that she remains undeterred in her duties and public stance.

“Let it be made clear, I will not be silenced,” she declared. “I remain resolute in my commitment to transparency, accountability, and responsible governance.”

Kingibe said she anticipates further attacks but insisted they would not distract her from serving her constituents and advocating for good governance.

“I fully expect more of such attacks. They will not deter me, because the Nigerian people deserve leaders who will speak boldly, not those who shrink from the truth,” she added.