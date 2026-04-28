CVR: INEC Urges Participation In Claims, Objections

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The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ondo State has urged registered voters to participate in the claims and objections exercise for the recently concluded second phase of Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).

Mr Olayinka Ogunseye, Head of Department(HOD), Voter Education and Publicity, gave the advice in a statement on Tuesday in Akure, on behalf of the state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mr Mutiu Olaleke Agboke.

According to Ogunseye, the exercise will commence in the state on Wednesday, April 29 and end on May 5.

“The display of the Preliminary Register of Voters (PRV) of claims and objections will take place between 9:00 a.m and 3:00 p.m daily at all INEC offices across the 18 Local Government Areas in the state.

“The exercise is designed to enable newly registered persons and those applying for transfer, or updates of their biodata to verify their details and report any omission or errors for necessary corrections.

“It also serves as an avenue for the public to identify and raise objections to ineligible entries, underage registrants, deceased persons, or non-citizens captured in the PRV for possible removal.

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“INEC in Ondo State, under the leadership of the REC, is poised to ensure robust public engagement with all the activities of the commission to enable better participation and awareness.

“The commission, therefore, appeals to all eligible citizen and registered voters in Ondo State to take advantage of this exercise.

“See the exercise as part of the collective effort to ensure a clean and credible register of voters, which remains the bedrock of any credible election,” he said.